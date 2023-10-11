Readywise Revolutionizes Meal Solutions With New Simple Kitchen Soups Line

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

ReadyWise , the industry leader in providing shelf-stable meals and snacks, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of its innovative Simple Kitchen Soups line . This exciting addition to ReadyWise's product range features eight delectable and wholesome soup mixes, delivering delightful flavors for everyday meals.

The Simple Kitchen Soups line features a variety of flavors to satisfy every taste. From the creamy goodness of Cheddar Broccoli Soup to comforting classics like Chicken Noodle Soup, the collection ensures a satisfying option for everyone. The entire list of new flavors launching, include:



Cheddar Broccoli Soup

Cheesy Potato Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Tortilla Soup

Hearty Chili

Minestrone

Creamy Potato Soup Vegetable Beef Soup

Each soup mix makes eight servings with high-quality ingredients and is easy to make. Preparing a hearty and delicious meal has never been easier - add water, bring it to a boil, and let it simmer. The soups are specially formulated to remain shelf-stable for up to two years, ensuring a convenient and reliable solution for quick, flavorsome meals. Moreover, they serve as an excellent base, providing the perfect canvas to incorporate your favorite meats and customize them into your family's all-time favorite dishes.

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest offering, the Simple Kitchen Soups line. These soups provide a tasty and nutritious meal option, whether enjoyed at home or on the go," states Norm Ramos, Category Manager of Simple Kitchen at ReadyWise.

The Simple Kitchen Soups line is now available for purchase at ReadyWise, as well as through the official website at . In addition, select retailers will also offer this exciting range of soup mixes.

Introducing Simple Kitchen's 8 New Delicious Soups

ReadyWise

Norm Ramos

View source version on newsdirect: