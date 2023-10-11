Tempus Resources Back Rock Chip Sampling Next Week In Manitoba

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) CEO Jason Bahnsen speaks with Proactive after securing firm commitments to complete a non-brokered private placement, raising A$740,000. The raise accompanies encouraging outcomes from geological site visits to the company's lithium projects in Manitoba, Canada. Tempus geologists visited the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium exploration projects in mid-September to further due diligence investigations. Based on the success of those visits, a follow-up visit to White Rabbit is planned for next week to complete additional rock sampling and mapping.

“Our geological team completed initial site visits to the White Rabbit and Cormorant lithium projects and were able to verify the presence of outcropping pegmatite dykes at White Rabbit and inspected the drill core for DH180-2 from the Cormorant Project that is stored in the Manitoba Geological Survey where wide zones of pegmatite up to 33 metres in width were observed,” Bahnsen said.

