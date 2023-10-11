Ionic Rare Earths Sees Significant Growth Potential At Makuutu

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Ionic Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:IXR, OTC:IXRRF) MD Tim Harrison speaks with Proactive after confirming additional resource growth potential at the company's 60%-owned Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project in Uganda with the receipt of the second batch of positive assays from Phase 5 rotary air blast (RAB) drilling in the northwest of the project. To date, 103 holes for 2,032 metres have been drilled and it is expected that the program will be completed later this month.

“Our focus on the delivery of the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project in Uganda positions us to provide a secure, sustainable and traceable supply of magnet rare earth oxides,” Harrison said.

“Along with our Belfast recycling facility, Makuutu is key to us harnessing our technology to accelerate mining, refining and recycling of magnets and heavy rare earths that are critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing and defence.”

