Great Boulder Hits More ‘Sensational’ Grades At Mulga Bill

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) MD Andrew Paterson speaks with Proactive after reporting what he describes as sensational results from the company's reverse circulation (RC) drill program at Mulga Bill, within the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia, a project strategically located close to existing mines and infrastructure. The high-grade intersections, featuring assays up to 248 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold, are set to be incorporated in the forthcoming updated mineral resource estimate (MRE), slated for completion by the end of October.

Paterson said:“Recent RC drilling at Mulga Bill has intersected more sensational gold grades, with assays as high as 248g/t gold.

“There are also broad intersections showing good grade closer to surface, which are important in a potential mining scenario.

“As we finalise preparation for the pending Side Well resource update all of this data will inform the new model.

“I'm also very pleased to report that the first of two Aboriginal heritage surveys was completed on schedule at Ironbark South. The second is scheduled for mid to late October, after which we'll be able to start testing new targets that have never been drilled before. This is an exciting and important step forward in our exploration program at Side Well.”

