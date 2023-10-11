First Crypto Miners With Plug And Play Released

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--



ASICRUN , a technology company dedicated to improving the crypto mining space, has recently released a line of plug and play miners. The company's AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners are the first ever series of plug and play mining hardware to hit the market. High Hash Power In addition to the simplicity of plug and play miners, ASICRUN has also grabbed the headlines because of their high hash rates. Many users as well as industry experts feel that the hash powers of these miners are significantly higher than any other mining rig ever. *AR1 Miner: Bitcoin 1050 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 400 GH/s, Dash 20 TH/s *AR2 Miner: Bitcoin 2200 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 900 GH/s, Dash 45 TH/s *EliteAR Miner: Bitcoin 4900 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge2200 GH/s, Dash 100 TH/s Power Consumption: AR1 Miner: 650 W, AR2 Miner: 1300 W, and EliteAR Miner: 2800 W Most Profitable Miners As a result of their high hash rates, ASICRUN miners are capable of processing more transactions in any given time. Moreover, the monthly power cost for running these machines ranges from a nominal $50 to $250 per month. These two factors work together towards maximizing potential profitability of these miners. Mentioned below are the projected monthly profits for ASICRUN miners.

Hardware Bitcoin Litecoin Dash AR1 $ 1,897 $ 3,474 $ 3,591 AR2 $ 3,974 $ 7,813 $ 8,011 EliteAR $ 8,853 $ 19,700 $ 17,400

User-Friendly Design

The uncomplicated design and operation of ASICRUN miners has already gained popularity amongst common mining enthusiasts without any mining experience and knowledge. These miners are preconfigured with Linux based system, and can start mining just by connecting to a power socket. Also, the minimum internet speed required to run them is just 10 KB/s. User's also have the option of using the company's mining pool that they can access for free.

ASICRUN also helps users maximize their profits by entirely covering their delivery and custom fees. The products are currently delivered worldwide in just 7 business days. All products come with warranty cover for all types of hardware and software issues.

About Us: ASICRUN is a technology company headquartered in Hong Kong with multiple offices across the globe. Led by a team of noted industry experts, the company is dedicated to improving the cryptocurrency mining space by leveraging the unique capabilities of the latest ASIC technology.

