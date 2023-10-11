Xsolla Powers Web Shop Launches For 40 Of The Top 100 Mobile Games

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Xsolla , a global video game commerce company, shares insights that 40 of the top 100 mobile games have launched their Web Shop using Xsolla's solution. These insights offer a glimpse into the increasing trend of multiplatform operations in the mobile gaming industry for 2023 and entering 2024. Based on Xsolla's research and analysis, they have assisted 151 games in launching Web Shops this year. This achievement reflects the mobile gaming landscape's transformation, with a move towards cross-platform integration.

"With the support of Xsolla, 80 is shedding light on the growing need for a connective platform in the gaming industry," said Kirill Tokarev, CEO of 80. "This concept aims to provide equal opportunities for gaming and porting studios , particularly those with limited internal capacity, by connecting them with dependable partners for expanding their games to other platforms."

Since 2005, Xsolla has been dedicated to helping web-based browsers and PC games sell virtual goods worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to exploring new markets across multiple platforms and making substantial investments to enhance the onboarding experience, Xsolla enables mobile games to grow their ever-expanding user base.

Integrating specialized payment platforms like Xsolla can significantly improve efficiency for game developers. Data shows developers can save up to 30% of their operational time using specialized solutions instead of creating an in-house payment system. This allows developers and publishers to free up more resources to be allocated towards enhancing game features and user experience. Simplifying the complexities of tax compliance and regulatory requirements enables developers to focus on their core competency of creating engaging games. As a result, by partnering with Xsolla, partners can streamline business operations and contribute to higher-quality gaming experiences for end-users.

Navigating the complexities of global markets for digital services and products is a complex matter; it entails much more than adhering to VAT and Sales tax guidelines. Take Mexico, for instance, where only two leading gaming firms are officially registered according to the List of Digital Service Providers Registered in the RFC, as documented in the Official Federal Gazette. Beyond taxes, companies must grapple with various local rules, licensing criteria, and data protection statutes that can vary dramatically between regions.

"Powering Web Shop launches for 40 of the top 100 mobile games is a monumental milestone for Xsolla, and it signifies a major shift in the industry towards multi-platform expansion," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "This achievement is more than a numbers game; it's a validation of our relentless focus on providing the most efficient and versatile solutions for mobile game developers. It also underscores the increasing importance of a unified cross-platform strategy, particularly in light of recent privacy changes, including the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), App Tracking Transparency (ATT), and the upcoming crackdown on Fingerprinting. These changes have made it more important than ever for developers to adhere to the rules while using Web Shops to broaden their user bases and enrich the gaming experiences across platforms."

