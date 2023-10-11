Invinity Energy Systems Receives "Major Affirmation" From US Department Of Energy

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Invinity Energy Systems PLC (AIM:IES, OTCQX:IESVF) CEO Larry Zulch speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the vanadium flow battery manufacturer announced two significant new developments.

The company has recently announced the sale of six of its shipping-container sized vanadium flow batteries to Taiwan's National Applied Research Laboratories, which collectively amount to 1.1 MWh of capacity. Zulch emphasises that vanadium flow batteries neither catch fire nor wear out, making them ideal for electrical infrastructure, and suggests that more orders from Taiwan may be forthcoming.

Invinity has also revealed that the US Department of Energy plans to fund projects that will use 84 MWh of Invinity's next-generation product, code-named "Mistral." Zulch explains the significance of the news, calling it a "major affirmation that we are headed in the direction of being able to make a big difference on the renewable infrastructure." Over the next six months, Invinity plans to announce more energy storage projects and as well as more news from its partnership with Siemens Gamesa.

