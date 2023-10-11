Kingfisher Mining Discovers More High Grade Rees At Mick Well

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) CEO James Farrell speaks with Proactive after the company returned further high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation in the Mick Well area of the highly prospective Gascoyne Province in Western Australia. Results returned from two newly discovered parallel mineralised lodes at MW9 have been described as“exceptional” and the company expects more from the 54-kilometre-long Chalba target corridor, which is more than 22 kilometres from Mick Well. In addition, Kingfisher has completed gravity surveys targeting undercover carbonatites related to the identified systems at LK1 and Mick Well.

Farrell said:“The discovery of new high-grade REE mineralisation at MW9 highlights the significant additional potential of the large-scale carbonatite target at Mick Well which extends over an area of 7 kilometres by 4 kilometres.

“Our ongoing exploration is advancing towards new drill targets, with the recent completion of a gravity survey at Mick Well as well as another at our other very large LK1 target.

“In addition to our REE exploration, our lithium pegmatites targeting is continuing, with a soil geochemistry program at Chalby Chalby.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: