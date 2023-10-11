The Futurum Group Acquires The CTO Advisor

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

The Futurum Group, a leading global technology advisory, media and research firm today announced it agreed to acquire the CTO Advisor brand and business assets for an undisclosed amount. Founded by Keith and Melissa Townsend, the CTO Advisor business includes advisory projects, test labs, research and content production in podcasts such as CTO Advisor and CTO Dose.

Keith Townsend will remain the President of the CTO Advisor maintaining his role as chief advisor, researcher, and media personality where he will continue with his engaged style of connecting the dots between business, technology, and IT practitioners. We are thrilled to add The CTO Advisor to The Futurum Group bringing its expansive knowledge that helps deliver insights to many of the world's largest technology vendors and practitioners through advisory, consulting research, and its popular media and podcast series.

Geared towards the technical c-suite audience, practitioners, and dev ops leaders, the CTO Advisor offers conversational exchanges with Keith, ranging from application development to IT governance, and infrastructure architecture with some of the brightest people in the industry. Rebranded as 'Futurum', Keith will continue to produce and broadcast weekly episodes now tapping into the vast Futurum Group network.

Keith brings 25 years of experience as an enterprise architect and analyst. Keith has lead innovation at companies that include Lockheed Martin, AbbVie, and the Tribune Company. As a senior consultant at PwC, Keith has helped Fortune 50 clients transform their business model. Taking his experience to the CTO Advisor, Keith and his team built an impressive brand via research projects sponsored by customers including Intel, Dell Technologies, Veeam, and HPE.

“As a technology management consultant with more than two decades of experience in designing, implementing, and managing data center technologies, I am thrilled to join the most reputable independent advisory firm”, said Mr. Townsend.“The hands-on and deep exchanges we delve in with our guests will continue to evolve into tangible projects and implementations, some of which can now be featured on a grand scale”, he adds.

“We are thrilled to have The CTO Advisor as part of the Futurum Group. Having worked in and around The CTO Advisor for many years, we have witnessed his in depth insights and its influence in the market, said Daniel Newman, CEO of the Futurum Group. Growing our interactions with practitioners, developers, and the rest of the CTO Advisor audience will be a focal point for our business and we look forward to a long and successful growth path for the CTO advisor as part of our family of companies.”

The acquisition will take effect immediately, and Futurum series podcast will launch October 23.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group is a global technology advisory, media and research firm. We focus on research, market intelligence, analysis, advisory, lab evaluation, marketing, and lead generation services. The Futurum Group's range of services are focused on analyzing emerging and market-disrupting technologies, identifying and validating trends, delivering data and insights, and developing and executing sales and marketing campaigns that empower clients to find and leverage their competitive edge. In 2022 and 2023, Futurum Research expanded its strategy, becoming The Futurum Group, growing from an analyst firm into a full-fledged global business with a broader market approach. To support this new strategy.

About CTO Advisor's Keith Townsend:

Keith Townsend started The CTO Advisor LLC back in 2016 in an effort to create a job that didn't exist at the time. Keith loves telling stories and helping IT decision-makers navigate an ever-changing landscape that at the time included OpenStack, Containers, and the hopes of deploying a private cloud. The CTO Advisor was born to guide organizations via advisory services. Keith and Melissa Townsend pivoted the business to embrace the focus on research and new media. They've been creating innovative research around hybrid infrastructure, which comes along an advisory business. Keith's areas of expertise include virtualization, networking, and storage solutions for Fortune 500 organizations. He holds a BA in computing and an MS in information technology from DePaul University.

