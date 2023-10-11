Lithium Universe Welcomes Hatch To Oversee Quebec Hub Engineering Study

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) CEO Alex Hanly speaks with Proactive following the news the company has appointed global engineering group Hatch Ltd to undertake the engineering study for the design of a multi-purpose battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery - part of the company's Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy. The study aims to define the process and non-process infrastructure requirements for a 16,000-tonne-per-annum (tpa) lithium carbonate refinery, as well as estimated capital and operating costs. The company also recently appointed Primero Group Limited, which has extensive lithium process design experience, as lead manager for a Concentrator Engineering Study.“We welcome the opportunity to work with Hatch once again,” Tan said.

“We have got the same team back together and their role is to replicate the success of their previous experience at the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate refinery.

“Today, that plant is considered to be a global benchmark for lithium refineries and is renowned for producing the highest-quality battery-grade lithium carbonate worldwide.

“With this remarkable expertise and experience, Lithium Universe considers that it can replicate the same level of success in Québec, Canada.”

