Green Technology Metals Takes Full Ownership Of Junior Lithium Project

Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1) CEO Luke Cox tells Proactive the company has secured 100% ownership of the Junior Lake Lithium project that is just 22 kilometres from its flagship Seymour Project in Ontario, Canada. He says it offers outstanding potential to make new proximal lithium discoveries and strategically grow the resource base for Seymour. The project comprises 591 staked mineral claims on 109 square kilometres of tenure that hosts multiple LCT pegmatites at surface, with drill-ready targets.

Cox said,“We are delighted to announce our achievement of 100% ownership of the Junior Lithium Project.

“The Junior Lake Project's proximity to Seymour, coupled with its adjacency to GT1's lithium claim at Falcon Lake, offers a unique opportunity to bolster our resource base at Seymour.

“This transaction aligns seamlessly with our overarching strategic goal of becoming a prominent player in the lithium sector, with a focus on near-term production. It complements our progress on the flagship Seymour Project and the development of our lithium chemical plant in Thunder Bay, in line with our mission to become Ontario's first vertically integrated lithium producer.”

