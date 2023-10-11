Iberamerican Lithium Corp "Aiming To Get Into Production As Quickly As Possible"

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

IberAmerican Lithium Corp (NEO:IBER) CEO Campbell Becher speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after a week of important developments for the hard-rock lithium exploration company. Becher gives an overview of the business and its founding, explaining the focus on advancing its now 100% owned Alberta II & Carlota Properties located in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain.

IberAmerican originally bought 70% of the two properties but announced the acquisition of the outstanding 30% last week. He adds that early indications have been impressive enough to make a recent $9 fundraise relatively straightforward despite the "very very cold capital markets arena."

He looks to the future of the company's operations in Spain, making it clear that the current intention is to bring the mine into production, "as quickly as possible" saying that "having another lithium mine in production in [Galicia] is going to do wonders for everybody." Becher also notes that the increasing number of lithium projects in Spain may ultimately place IberAmerican "on a collision course" with other operators, saying that in his view there ought to be a centralised processing facility in the area.

