MBO Partners Announces Two Strategic Executive Appointments: Thomas Luttrell And John Marcantonio

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

MBO Partners, a leader in the independent workforce industry, proudly announced today the addition of two executives to its leadership team: Thomas Luttrell as Chief Financial Officer and John Marcantonio as Chief Product and Engineering Officer. Their vast experiences and dynamic backgrounds bolster MBO's mission to pioneer and lead the future of work through their innovative, dual-sided platform.

As the Chief Product and Engineering Officer, John Marcantonio , will spearhead MBO's ambition of evolving into a product-first entity. With over 20 years of impressive technology leadership, software development, and team-building experience, John has consistently held pivotal roles at numerous Fortune 500 companies. His responsibilities have spanned from directing product and engineering teams to overseeing product marketing, design, PMO, data and analytics, and learning and development divisions. He most recently came from ADP. A double alumnus of New York University with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in computer science, John also holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Thomas Luttrell , stepping into his role as Chief Financial Officer, brings a wealth of financial expertise with almost 30 years in diverse financial roles. He's garnered experience from global Fortune 500 to mid-market companies. He has managed teams globally, with professional stints in Texas and Ireland. Before joining the MBO family, Thomas played a crucial role at Celink, a prominent figure in the mortgage servicing landscape, overseeing all financial functions and numerous corporate and operational roles. His vast experience includes nearly two decades at Dell Technologies, where he held numerous financial management positions and was instrumental in the company's pivotal private move from a publicly-traded to private company. Thomas is a graduate of Texas A&M and holds an MBA from the University of North Texas. He's also been a notable speaker at conferences across the US and Europe, enlightening attendees on various financial, economic, and capital market themes.

Commenting on the new additions, Miles Everson, MBO's CEO, shared, "The integration of John and Thomas into our team signifies a monumental leap forward for MBO. Their combined prowess aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision. I am genuinely excited to watch them elevate our company to new horizons."

As MBO Partners paves the way for innovation in the independent workforce sector, the induction of Marcantonio and Luttrell underscores its unwavering commitment to growth, excellence, and leadership.

About MBO Partners®​

MBO Partners is a deep job platform that connects and enables independent professionals and microbusiness owners to do business safely and effectively with enterprise organizations. Its unmatched experience and industry leadership enable it to operate on the forefront of the independent economy and consistently advance the next way of working. For more information, visit​ ​mbopartners​

Words For Hire

Karen Swim, APR

+1 586-461-2103

MBO Partners

McLean Robbins, Vice President, Marketing

View source version on newsdirect: