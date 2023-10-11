Wysh Financial Launches America’S First High-Yield Savings Account With No Cost Life Insurance

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Wysh (Wysh ), a bold innovator in the field of financial protection, is proud to unveil Savings+, a never-before-available-in-the-US product that combines a high-yield savings account with a life insurance benefit worth up to $10,000*.

Simply, as users grow their savings, a free life insurance policy can grow with it.

Recognizing that traditional banking has systematically overlooked underserved communities, leaving many without means to secure their financial futures, Wysh dedicated itself to research, in-depth market analysis, and collaboration with financial experts to craft Savings+. This product's high-yield savings account has an interest rate that is 10x the national average**, coupled with life insurance benefits without the need for underwriting, is aimed at democratizing financial security.

"Savings+ expands financial protection to those historically left out, offering both growth and peace of mind. It's more than an account; it's a symbol of our promise to provide financial protection for all," said Alex Matjanec, Founder of Wysh. "Savings+ is America's first solution of its kind, redefining the meaning of financial security, one that not only allows growth in savings but also an added layer of life insurance. It's a new era, and we're leading the way."

How it works:

Build Savings + Protect Loved Ones: Savings+ offers a 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield*** rate and can unlock up to $10,000 in no cost life insurance. This revolutionary pairing broadens accessibility and fosters financial empowerment. Users can rest assured knowing that if they were to pass away, their beneficiaries would receive an additional 10% on top of their savings account balance in the form of a life insurance benefit with no additional claims process.

No Medical Underwriting, No Minimums, No Fees, No Lock-Ins: The transparent and inclusive application ensures that this product is accessible to all up to age 80, regardless of financial background and health status.

Wysh's launch of Savings+ marks a game-changing advancement in personal finance and insurance, democratizing access to financial protection and empowering more Americans to build a secure future. For more information about Savings+ and how to be part of this new era of financial protection, visit Wysh/savings.

About Wysh

Wysh is an innovative provider committed to making financial protection products like term life insurance and savings accounts with life insurance more accessible. With a mission to lead and inspire change, Wysh leverages technology and unique strategies to provide individuals and corporate partners with reliable, never-before-seen solutions.

Wysh Financial, LLC is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by nbkc bank, Member FDIC.

Wysh is the marketing names for Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company ("WLHIC") and Wysh Financial, LLC ("WF"). Insurance products are underwritten by WLHIC. Savings products are offered through WF.

*Benefit is calculated as a percentage, set by Wysh Financial, LLC, multiplied by the average of the monthly trailing average balance of your account for each of the prior three months. Life Insurance only available between ages 18-79. Benefit for customers between ages 18-64 is 10%. Benefit for customers between ages 65-79 is 1%. Maximum benefit is $10,000. Your coverage becomes effective 91 days after you open an eligible account. Terms subject to change.

**National average comparison was made on July 7, 2023 and is based on averaged rates for similar savings products by Nerdwallet who relies on the data from the banks it tracks and cannot be guaranteed. Our rate current as of August 7, 2023.

***Accounts provided by nbkc bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 4.00% is as of August 7, 2023 and may change at any time. No minimum opening deposit or minimum balance required.

