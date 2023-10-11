Firebird Metals Aims To Supply High Purity Manganese To Growing Battery Market

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Firebird Metals Ltd (ASX:FRB) MD Peter Allen tells Proactive the company is aiming to supply high-purity manganese sulphate directly into the growing battery market.

Firebird Metals Ltd is a manganese developer focused on its advanced, 100% owned project portfolio, located in the renowned East Pilbara manganese province of Western Australia.

The portfolio boasts a total resource of 234 million tonnes, with exciting exploration and development growth upside says the company is well advanced on an in-house scoping study on assessing processing and location requirements for a plant in China.

Firebird owns the Oakover Project in WA which has a mineral resource of 176.7 million tonnes at 10% manganese, with 105.8 million tonnes in the indicated category. It is located 85km East of Newman in the Eastern Pilbara region of Western Australia.

It also owns the nearby Hill 616 project which has an inferred resource of 57.5 million tonnes at 12.2% manganese and shares similar geological traits to Oakover. The two projects combined give Firebird a significant total Mineral Resource Estimate of 229.7 Mt.

