KDW Expands Its Presence In Central Texas With Grand Opening Of Austin Office

Kingham Dalton Wilson, Ltd. (KDW ), a renowned leader in the construction industry specializing in design-build industrial and commercial construction, is expanding its footprint in Central Texas. The opening of its new office in Austin represents an exciting milestone in the strategic growth of the company whose history dates back to 1895.

KDW's expansion caters to the growing demand for quality construction services in Central Texas, an area known for its thriving economy and growing commercial and industrial base. KDW Principal and fifth-generation builder Luke Kingham, who relocated from the firm's Houston headquarters to Austin, is steering the operations.

“We designed and built our first project in Central Texas over ten years ago and have been privileged to participate in the growth of Central Texas ever since,” said Kingham.“An Austin office is the next chapter in KDW's enduring legacy, giving our team a hub to immerse themselves in every aspect of the design-build process to best serve our Central Texas clients. We look forward to firmly standing by our current client partners while meeting the area's growing demand for innovative design-build solutions.”

With over 128 years of combined experience and a track record of 2,000+ successful projects, KDW has an established reputation for providing the highest quality construction services with a dedicated team of professionals who prioritize customer satisfaction, delivering projects within scope, budget and on time.

“Clients are looking for a strategic partner that finds customized solutions to meet their needs in less time,” said KDW CEO Keith Dalton.“That's where KDW's design-build expertise comes in - we manage complex, customized construction projects from start to finish and build facilities that are highly optimized to support our clients' growth and expansion strategies.”

In the past 24 months, the firm has completed 10 new design-build and renovation projects in Central Texas, with notable projects underway, including Balcones Resources' $60M material recovery facility (MRF) in San Antonio. Additionally, calling on its experience with food and beverage manufacturers such as Goya Foods, KDW is building California-based Sovereign Flavors' new headquarters in Kyle, TX featuring a state-of-the-art R&D and production facility, as well as an approximately 160,000-square-foot snack distribution facility for local developer HPI Real Estate Services & Investments. The projects all broke ground this year, with completion set in 2024.

Kingham and his team expect the future to include ground-up construction projects that can benefit from KDW's single-source integrated delivery model and tenant improvement services that optimize growth and expansion.

The new office is at 3508 Far West Blvd., Suite 300, Austin, TX 78731.

Kingham Dalton Wilson, Ltd. (KDW) is a full-service design-build firm specializing in customized industrial and commercial construction. With a team of more than 100 in-house designers, architects and multidisciplinary building professionals, the company is a single-source, one-contract solution for global and domestic companies, designing and building facilities that meet complex client specifications, often in niche industries such as cold storage, food and beverage production, manufacturing, and oil and gas. For more information, visit

