Will Cardano (ADA), Borroe.Finance ($ROE) Or SUI (SUI) Reach $1 First?

NFT trading volume has been declining leading to fears about how Cardano's (ADA) network activity will be affected. Likewise, Sui (SUI) has been on a consistent fall since it launched its Mainnet in May 2023. Meanwhile, analysts say profit projections seem to lie with Borroe , the decentralized lending marketplace.

$ROE is already one of the most popular new ICOs . Yet, can it outclass ADA and SUI? Let's see what analysts are saying.

Borroe ($ROE): Connecting Web 3 Businesses to Easy Loans

Timely and efficient funding is crucial to the development of any sector of the business world. This is more true of the Web 3 industry, which often struggles to find funding opportunities. With a strong recognition of this need, Borroe ($ROE) was created. The platform uses community-based lending to create efficient avenues to instant cash.

Borroe companies raise funding from supportive communities by facilitating the trade of future and outstanding invoices. When users want to raise funds on Borroe , they allocate future earnings that they'll sell at discounted prices .

Once allocated, these future invoices are minted into collateralized NFTs and placed on a live market.

Borroe's creative use of NFTs to solve real-world problems makes it one of the top DeFi projects . Furthermore, perks like discounted marketplace fees , priority notifications, and voting rewards make Borroe ($ROE) attractive to investors.

Over 100 million $ROE tokens have been sold since the start of Borroe's presale. $ROE's current price is $0.0150 in Stage 2 of its presale. When $ROE's presale ends, it would have grown by 166.6% to reach $0.0400. Projections are pretty realistic, considering its Beta Stage investors have already pocketed 50% ROI to date.

Cardano (ADA) Affected by Decline In NFT Market

A report from CryptoSlam shows a consistent decline in NFT trading volume . The reports have caused concern in Cardano's (ADA) community. Cardano (ADA) has become one of the most popular NFT networks in recent years. Yet, the decline in general NFT activity is set to affect Cardano's user adoption .

As Cardano's community panicked over falling NFT activity, ADA has fallen in the market following the September market crash. ADA was trading at $0.27 on August 29. By September 25, it fell by 11.1% to $0.24 as the market was overwhelmed with bearish pressures .

Cardano's falling DeFi activity will undoubtedly affect ADA's possible recovery . Analysts say Cardano's (ADA) falling adoption will worsen as it faces competition from Solana and Ethereum. With Cardano's continued decline in NFT activity, ADA could drop to $0.22.

SUI Records Sharp Drop Since Mainnet Launch in May

The bearish pressures in the market over the past few months have taken a sharp toll on Sui. Despite launching its mainnet on May 3, 2023, SUI has fallen sharply. The September 1 market crash has worsened SUI's market performance .

It was trading at $0.58 on August 27. By September 1, the market crashed, sending SUI's price down by 17.2% to $0.48. The bearish pressure continued, causing SUI to close at $0.44 on September 25, falling by 8.3%.

SUI has lost over 50% value from its May 3 price of $1.40 after its mainnet launch. Given the rising bearish pressures, analysts say SUI might not recover until next year. If this happens, SUI could fall to $0.39.

