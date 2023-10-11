Elixir Energy Welcomes Non-Dilutive Funding Ahead Of Daydeam-2 Spud

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) MD Neil Young speaks with Proactive after announcing the company is set to receive a research and development (R&D) rebate of $400,000 for FY23. The rebate comes after the company received an advanced finding from the Australian Government's Department of Industry, Science and Resources that activities associated with its Daydream-2 well will qualify as eligible R&D activities for the purpose of the R&D tax incentive. The rebate is 48.5% of the qualifying expenditure for the project and is due to be received shortly.
“The R&D rebate for Daydream-2 of around half of the total costs of the well is a very attractive form of non-dilutive funding for Elixir,” Young said.
“We are pleased to work with Radium Capital to provide us with a very simple and effective debt facility to optimally manage our cash-flows in 2024.” Contact Details
Proactive Investors
Jonathan Jackson
+61 413 713 744
View source version on newsdirect:
MENAFN11102023005728012573ID1107223953
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.