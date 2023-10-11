Elixir Energy Welcomes Non-Dilutive Funding Ahead Of Daydeam-2 Spud

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) MD Neil Young speaks with Proactive after announcing the company is set to receive a research and development (R&D) rebate of $400,000 for FY23. The rebate comes after the company received an advanced finding from the Australian Government's Department of Industry, Science and Resources that activities associated with its Daydream-2 well will qualify as eligible R&D activities for the purpose of the R&D tax incentive. The rebate is 48.5% of the qualifying expenditure for the project and is due to be received shortly.

“The R&D rebate for Daydream-2 of around half of the total costs of the well is a very attractive form of non-dilutive funding for Elixir,” Young said.

“We are pleased to work with Radium Capital to provide us with a very simple and effective debt facility to optimally manage our cash-flows in 2024.”

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

View source version on newsdirect: