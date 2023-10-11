New Powerful Crypto Miners Are Energy Efficient

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct-- ASICRUN , a leading crypto technology company, is redefining the experience of mining enthusiasts by combining extraordinary power and high energy efficiency. The company's new ASIC miners AR1, AR2, and EliteAR have already made an impact on the market with their ability to generate handsome profits for all types of users. Industry Leading Hash Powers The most attractive feature of ASICRUN miners is their high hash rates. Out of all crypto miners available in the market, the hash rates offered by AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners are the highest. *AR1 Miner: Bitcoin 1050 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 400 GH/s, Dash 20 TH/s *AR2 Miner: Bitcoin 2200 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge 900 GH/s, Dash 45 TH/s *EliteAR Miner: Bitcoin 4900 TH/s, Litecoin/Doge2200 GH/s, Dash 100 TH/s Low Power Consumption In general, crypto miners with high processing powers are known to consume huge amounts of energy, reducing the profitability of the hardware. Even though ASICRUN miners are the most powerful ones in the market, their power consumptions are very low. The monthly power cost for running AR1, AR2, and EliteAR miners come to a nominal $50 to $250. The projected monthly profits of these energy efficient miners are described below.

Hardware Bitcoin Litecoin Dash AR1 $ 1,897 $ 3,474 $ 3,591 AR2 $ 3,974 $ 7,813 $ 8,011 EliteAR $ 8,853 $ 19,700 $ 17,400

User-Friendly Design

While most of the mining hardware in the market requires serious mining knowledge and experience, ASICRUN has created a suite of plug and play miners that can be used by anyone with minimum effort. These miners are delivered preconfigured, and can start mining as soon as they are connected to a power socket. Naturally, many beginners have started making decent mining profits using these miners.

ASICRUN delivers its products all over the world, and the delivery time is just 7 working days. Buyers need not worry about the delivery and custom fees because the company takes care of both. All products sold are covered by comprehensive warranty for software as well as hardware issues.

