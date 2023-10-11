Newmark Security "Will Continue To Grow" Recurring Revenues In The Years Ahead

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--
Newmark Security PLC (AIM:NWT) CEO Marie-Claire Dwek speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the company released its final results for the year ended 30 April 2023. Dwek gives an overview of how the business performed over the period, highlighting growth in revenue, increased margins, and a rise in recurring revenue, achieving £2.1 million this year.
Despite facing challenges in the second half due to the loss of a client, UKG, following their merger with Kronos, Newmark maintained profitability. Dwek emphasises the company's focus on expanding across all business sectors, onboarding new clients, and introducing new products.
She also highlights the action Newmark has taken to address a gap in its product portfolio that has helped deliver a boost to its margins. Newmark Security specialises in protecting individuals in safe spaces by offering secure cloud control for access, timekeeping, and identity data at workplaces. The aim is to ensure seamless operations, safe spaces, and secure data. Contact Details
