Zephyr Energy "Going To Push Forward" In Second Half

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Zephyr Energy PLC (AIM:ZPHR, OTCQB:ZPHRF) chief executive Colin Harrington speaks to Thomas Warner after the Rocky Mountain oil and gas company company released its half-year report including interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

Harrington gives a quick overview of the interim results, saying that "the theme of the first half was all about investment" and highlighting some of the specific decisions taken. He adds that he believes "its important for investors to remember that... even with all the challenges we've had in the Paradox [basin]... we're going to end this year at a higher run rate in terms of production than we ended last year."

He goes on to address how the company is responding to what he describes as a "major well control incident" at the State 36-2 LNW-CC well, which occurred on 7 April 2023. He finishes by giving an overview of what investors can expect from the rest of this half, promising to update investors of any significant changes to established plans. He says "We're going to push forward and we look forward to updating people as we do."

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect: