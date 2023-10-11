KEFI Gold And Copper Expecting Production From Tulu Kapi By Christmas 2025

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

KEFI Gold and Copper PLC (AIM:KEFI, OTC:KFFLF) executive chairman Harry Anagnostaras-Adams speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the exploration and development company released its interim results for the six months to 30 June 2023.

Anagnostaras-Adams briefly touches upon the company's nascent projects in Saudi Arabia, before turning to the latest news from the Tulu Kapi Project in Ethiopia that is currently his main focus. He addresses some of the delays that have affected the project but says he expects it "to be launching this quarter as foreshadowed" with production to begin around Christmas of 2025.

He adds that the hard work that's been done at Tulu Kapi ahead of project launch should make the process from launch to production relatively straightforward, likening it to the preparation of a house before painting. He says "Everybody is so well prepped, so well planned, the details of engineering so well done, all the stakeholders so lustful for it to be done on time without interruption that it will flow - that's where we are positioned today in my view."

