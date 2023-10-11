American Rare Earths Completes Deeper Drill Hole As Program Continues In Overton Mountain Area

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

American Rare Earths CEO Donald Swartz joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share an update regarding the company's exploration efforts and significant mapping and sampling work at Halleck Creek.

The comprehensive summer initiative has unveiled the potential for a larger and higher-grade rare earth element (REE) resource at Halleck Creek. The sampling program included the analysis of 189 surface samples via XRF (X-ray fluorescence), with 52 samples sent for confirmatory assay analysis in high-grade target mining areas.

Swartz also shared that the company has successfully completed a core hole to a depth of 305 meters, demonstrating the presence of rare earth element mineralization throughout, as detected by XRF analysis. This depth significantly exceeds previous drilling, which was limited to less than 175 meters.

Importantly, the deposit remains open at depth. With GPS-confirmed geology, the company's staff geologists are optimizing future drillhole locations, establishing JORC (Joint Ore Reserves Committee) exploration targets, and determining the placement of conceptual mine layouts and facilities.

These developments signify American Rare Earths' dedication to advancing its rare earth element projects and expanding its resource base.

Proactive USA

+1 347-449-0879

View source version on newsdirect: