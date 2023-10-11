Electric Royalties Caps Off Busy Summer With Update On Cash-Flowing Royalty

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Electric Royalties CEO Brendan Yurik joined Steve Darling from Proactive to provided an update on the company's royalty portfolio, highlighting significant progress and developments.

Yurik shared that the company has seen considerable advancements during the summer, including a production update on its Penouta tin-tantalum royalty. Electric Royalties holds a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on this asset. Strategic Minerals Europe Corp, the operator of Penouta Mine in Spain, reported record production for the second quarter, with a 36% increase in primary concentrate production to 246 tonnes.

Additionally, Yurik discussed the results from the Bruvann prospect at the Råna Project in Norway. Global Energy Metals Corporation and its strategic partner, Kingsrose Mining Limited, reported analytical results from the first two diamond drill holes. These results revealed massive sulphide nickel-copper-cobalt mineralization, extending mineralization 20 meters southwest and on strike from a historical massive sulphide drill intercept.

These developments demonstrate the growing potential of Electric Royalties' royalty portfolio and its involvement in promising mining projects.

