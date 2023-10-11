Bens Creek CEO Says Shareholders Should "Look Out" For Next Production Figures

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Bens Creek Group PLC (AIM:BEN, OTC:BENCF) CEO Adam Wilson speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive after the metallurgical coal producer released its final results for the year to 31 March 2023 - a period Wilson describes as "tough" mostly as a result of a heavy fall in metallurgical coal prices.

He gives an overview of the financial results, highlighting that Bens Creek is "still a company that is being built" having only been founded in 2021 and drawing attention to a dramatic increase in production not only during the reporting period but also since. Wilson expresses confidence about the company's future, highlighting increased production, reduced costs, and a brighter outlook for the end of the year.

He also hints at potential dividends for shareholders and emphasises the company's commitment to growth and profitability. He concludes by saying that investors should "look out" for the company's next set of production figures, which he hopes will be released to the market before the AGM on 27 October.

