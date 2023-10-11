Cleantech Lithium "Very Pleased With How Projects Have Been Advancing" In Chile

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF) CEO Aldo Boitano speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive following a flurry of news updates from the Chile-focused sustainable lithium projects developer. Boitano discusses the results of a recent scoping study at its Francisco Basin Project, emphasising its positive economics and the company's plans to expand resource scoring with further drilling by year-end.

He also mentioned the Laguna Verde project, situated at 4,400 meters in the interior of the Copiapó area in the Atacama Desert. Additionally, Boitano touches on exploration projects Llamara and Salar de Atacama basin, noting the latter holds 46% of the world's reserves. With a combined net present value exceeding $3 billion, these projects are moving into mature development stages.

CleanTech Lithium has also made strides in legal formalities, becoming the first private company to submit operating contracts to the Chilean government. Boitano expressed satisfaction with the company's progression, emphasising its evolution from a junior company to a significant mining entity. He says he's "very pleased with how the projects have been advancing" in the country.

