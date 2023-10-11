Northern Leaf "On The Road In Terms Of Sales" Ahead Of London Listing

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Northern Leaf CEO Don Perrott speaks to Thomas Warner from Proactive London about the Jersey-based medical cannabis company's progress towards a potential AIM-listing later this year.

Perrott gives an overview of the business and its achievements since being incorporated in 2019, highlighting its 100,000 square-foot glasshouse facility that produces six to eight tonnes of medical cannabis annually and its its EU Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP certifications).

He discusses the benefits the advantages of operating in Jersey, which include a supportive government and competitive electricity costs. Northern Leaf is gearing up for a listing on AIM in the fourth quarter, with substantial progress already made in its IPO preparations.

Perrott emphasises the commitment to producing high-quality, consistent medical cannabis and says the company is "on the road in terms of sales" with a shipment already on its way to Australia and deliveries to the UK and Germany scheduled.

Perrott also expresses confidence in Northern Leaf's ability to navigate an often complex regulatory environment, saying that the company is "on top of regulations" and embracing the opportunities being created.

Proactive UK Ltd

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

View source version on newsdirect: