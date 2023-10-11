Shield Therapeutics' Pricing Will Be "Key Metric" - Proactive Research Analyst

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Proactive Research Analyst Robin Davison speaks to Thomas Warner after publishing a new research note on iron defiency-focused commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company Shield Therapeutics.

Davison gives an overview of what readers can expect from the note, highlighting Shield's recent half-year results and accompanying financing transactions. The company's burgeoning relationship with commercial partner Viatris is a key focus.

While the product's trajectory is promising, Davison explains that Shield has been grappling with the challenge of drug reimbursements in the US, leading to the incurring of some costs. However, plans are underway to assist doctors in navigating this system, with a view to securing a higher average drug price.

Davison suggests that Shield's ability to increase that average price will be a "key metric going forward." He concludes by saying that "the trajectory is going extremely well, [they' really just want to get the pricing issue sorted now and it should be a great story." Davison's research note is available on the Proactive website as is a interview with Shield Therapeutics' CEO Greg Madison.

