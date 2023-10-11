Saudi Arabia voices ‘unwavering’ backing for Palestine

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia proceeds its backing for the “legitimate rights” of Palestinians, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman informed Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas in a phone call on Monday, Saudi press stated.



The most recent upsurge in Gaza, which burst out following an abrupt assault on Israel by the Hamas army teams during the weekend, forms a hazard to safety as well as steadiness all over Middle East, the crown prince stated, based on a Saudi news agency.



The kingdom intends to conduct “proactive efforts” also deal with global as well as domestic authorities to stop the war amid Israel as well as Hamas from reaching other parts of the Middle East, bin Salman stated, also noting that his country is also looking to make a “swift end” to the violence.



He also stressed the significance of humanitarian rule also abstaining from targeting residents, while persisting that Saudi Arabia supports the Palestinians in their hunt of a “dignified life… [the] realization of their hopes and aspirations,” as well as a “lasting peace,” based on a Saudi news agency.



