Abbas Juma predicts that Israel will endure much more harm than anticipated

(MENAFN) On October 7 the globe was surprised by an additional flare-up of the Palestinian-Israeli war, however, this time, a very extreme one. Not only did Hamas launch missiles at Israel, it also breached Israeli terrain. The procedure, branded Al-Aqsa Flood, has been unparalleled when it comes to boldness as well as plotting.



More than a thousand Israelis have been murdered, it's evaluated, also at least 3,500 injured, regions were captivated, army personnel as well as residents were taken captives. Israeli Premier, Benjamin Netanyahu, declared the beginning of a complete-scale conflict, pledging to make the Gaza Strip into debris.



The present happenings were an outcome of the largest unsuccessful Israeli district safety structure in new history. They have extremely stunned the belief in the “omnipresence” of the Mossad (Israel’s intelligence facility) as well as the invincibility of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).



For numerous hours, the Israeli military was completely defenseless as Palestinian weaponized teams assaulted the nation.



Israeli intelligence also was unsuccessful to stop the disaster in any means. However, even the day selected by Hamas for the beginning of the mission was really representational – the 50th annual memory of the 1973 Yom Kippur War.



