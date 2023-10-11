British units murder nine Afghans as they were sleeping

(MENAFN) Associates of Britain’s Special Air Service (SAS) have been blamed of gunning dead nearly ten Afghans as they were sleeping throughout night attacks on Afghan militaries amid 2010 as well as 2013. The statements were established on the first day of an open questioning into the murdering of 80 residents, a news agency stated on Monday.



Head counsel to the questioning, Oliver Glasgow KC, concentrated on seven fatal tasks in the Helmand district of southern Afghanistan that involved the passing of more than 33 individuals, together with kids.



The SAS “carried out a policy of executing Afghan males of fighting age in circumstances where they posed no immediate threat or were hors de combat [unable to perform combat duties],” Glasgow stated.



He also noted that proof from folks “will be that they were shot in bed, most likely when asleep,” clarifying that image proof recommends they were gunned at close radius.



