Gold Hydrogen Receives First Key Approvals Ahead Of Ramsay 1 Drilling

Gold Hydrogen Ltd (ASX:GHY) MD Neil McDonald tells Proactive the company has received the first of its staged approvals from the South Australian Government Department of Energy and Mines to commence site operations and construction of the Ramsay 1 well site drilling pad. Rig mobilisation is planned for the second week of October, and the company is on track to spud Australia's first dedicated natural hydrogen well in mid-October. Meanwhile, an independent reservoir rock characterisation study has revealed promising geological parameters for hydrogen generation and storage at the Ramsay project. The study analysed 34 samples and found hydrogen presence in 31, confirming hydrogen can be stored and transported in the rock matrix.

Gold Hydrogen is focused on the discovery and development of world class natural hydrogen gas in a potentially extensive natural hydrogen province in South Australia. This region has only recently had its natural hydrogen potential identified by the Company. The domestic and global demand for hydrogen, combined with new natural hydrogen exploration techniques and experienced personnel, provides Gold Hydrogen with an extraordinary opportunity to define and ultimately develop a new natural hydrogen gas province.

