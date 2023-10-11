GTI Energy Says Lo Herma Uranium Drilling On Track For November

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX:GTR, OTC:GTRIF) executive director Bruce Lane tells Proactive that the company continues to make strides at its uranium projects, with drilling permits secured from the US Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for drilling at the Lo Herma ISR Project. With an inferred resource of 5.71 million pounds of U3O8, GTI aims to kick off drilling at the project in November with the intention of upgrading resources. Meanwhile, GTI has also achieved landmark carbon-neutral certification, making it the first uranium company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) to do so.

Lane said:“GTI is focused on“clean mining, clean energy and a clean future”, so achieving carbon neutral certification is aligned with our objectives & values and is key to our ESG strategy.

“We believe strongly that nuclear power & uranium are critical to achieving an energy future with reduced carbon emissions.

"GTI has discovered uranium in Wyoming that is amenable to insitu recovery (ISR) mining.

“ISR is the cleanest and lowest impact form of uranium mining and through the development of our projects we aim to contribute to the clean energy transition.”

