Draftkings Promo Code: $1,200 In Bonuses For Lions Vs Packers

DraftKings is offering all new players who sign up for the first time the chance to claim a welcome bonus of up to $1,200 in bonuses in anticipation for the Lions vs Packers game! This highly anticipated game is set to take place on Thursday, September 28, at Lambeau Stadium, Wisconsin. This is set to be a huge game where both teams will surely be looking to secure a victory. Read on to learn more about this incredible welcome offer from DraftKings and more info about the upcoming game.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.

CLAIM DRAFTKINGS PROMO CODE HERE

How to claim the DraftKings Promo CodeClick the link provided to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page.Sign up by providing your personal details, such as your name, address and date of birth.

Create a unique username and password combination.Make an initial deposit of at least $5. 20% of this deposit value will be matched by DraftKings and afforded to you as bonus bets. Therefore, in order to receive the maximum bonus of $1,000, you must deposit $5,000.

Once you have placed your initial deposit, a $50 bonus bet will be credited to your account.You must then bet $5 or more for a further $150 bonus. This then takes the overall bonus up to a potential of $1,200.

Enjoy!

Also, note that users in Massachusetts do not get the 20% first deposit bonus. Their promo is bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets.

Lions vs Packers Preview

On Thursday, September 28, the Lambeau Stadium in Wisconsin will host an NFL clash between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions have won two of their opening three games of this new NFL season, having already beaten the Kansas City Chiefs and The Atlanta Falcons. With two wins and a loss so far this season, they will surely be looking to continue their good form. The Green Bay Packers come into this game with the same record, with two wins from their opening three games. So far this season, they have beaten the Chigaco Bears and the New Orleans Saints. Will the Packers grab their third win of the season, or will the Lions?

Lions vs Packers Odds

Lions -1.5 (-110)

Packers +1.5 (-110)

Lions (-122)

Packers (+102)

Over 45 (-112)

Under 45 (108)

Which states is DraftKings legal in?

DraftKings is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

DraftKings Promo Code Terms and Conditions

A customer's first deposit (min. $5) qualifies the user to receive up to $1,000 in bonus funds in the form of site credits that can only be used on DraftKings. Bonus amount is equal to 20% of that deposit amount, not to exceed $1,000 (the customer must deposit $5,000 to be eligible to receive the maximum possible bonus amount of $1,000). Bonus funds will be awarded to the user according to the following play-through requirement: for every $25 played on DraftKings in DFS/Sportsbook/Casino, the user will receive $1 in bonus funds released into their customer account (e.g., a $5,000 deposit requires a customer to play through a cumulative total of $25,000 in daily fantasy contests, sportsbook (-300 odds or longer), casino products, or any combination thereof to receive the maximum possible bonus amount of $1,000). The play-through requirement must be met 90 days from the date of first deposit to receive maximum bonus. After such date, you are ineligible to earn any additional bonus funds as part of this promotion. Customers who previously made a deposit on DraftKings are ineligible for this promotion. Limit one (1) deposit bonus per user.

