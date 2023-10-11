Federal Publications Seminars (FPS) Embraces Industry Standardization With Adoption Of CMS™ And CMBOK®

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Federal Publications Seminars (FPS), a leading government contract training provider, has announced a significant milestone in its commitment to advancing the contract management profession. FPS proudly embraces the National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) ANSI Approved Contract Management StandardTM (CMSTM) and the Contract Management Body of Knowledge (CMBOK®) as the cornerstone for hiring, career development, and training of contract management professionals.

The CMSTM, recognized as the standard global language of government contracting, and the comprehensive CMBOK® collectively offer a unified framework to define, discuss, and advance contract management phases, domains, competencies, and skills.“Our adoption of these standards reaffirms FPS's support of NCMA and dedication to cultivating excellence and promoting a common language within the contract management community,” said Andy King, President of FPS.

Mr. King stated, "By aligning our training courses with the adoption of CMSTM and CMBOK®, we are poised to provide even greater support to our thriving FPS education community. Our partnership and collaboration with the National Contract Management Association (NCMA) reinforces our commitment to cultivating a more robust, knowledgeable, and ethical federal government contracting industry."

“Through this collaboration, FPS aims to empower its clients to not only meet compliance requirements but also gain a competitive edge by harnessing their newfound expertise. The synergy between FPS and NCMA promises a brighter future for professionals in the federal contracting arena,” Mr. King concluded.

"We appreciate Federal Publications Seminar's commitment to advancing the contract management profession through the adoption of the CMSTM and CMBOK®. they join leading organizations on our journey toward common language to foster global excellence," stated Kraig Conrad, Chief Executive Officer of NCMA.

This move aligns FPS with the Department of Defense, civilian agencies of the U.S. government, industry leaders, and higher education institutions that have also embraced the CMSTM for their hiring, training, and educational programs. FPS's commitment to these standards is not only a testament to its leadership in the profession, but also an expression of support for NCMA's pivotal role in advancing the profession.

The National Contract Management Association (NCMA), which was founded in 1959 and is the world's leading association in the field of contract management. The organization, which has over 18,000 members, is dedicated to the professional growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession and industry it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To find out more, please visit Federal Publication Seminars: Federal Publications Seminars (FPS) has been the leading provider of government contracts training and education for more than 60 years. FPS offers hundreds of in-person and online courses designed to provide in-house counsel, procurement officers, contract administrators, and accounting professionals and firms with solid, comprehensive opportunities to stay current on critical issues throughout the government contracting market. FPS instructors are nationally recognized leaders in the government contracting industry. For more information or to subscribe, visit fedpubseminarsor call 888.494.3696. Follow FPS on social channels for the latest updates, class notifications and promotions @fedpubseminars.

