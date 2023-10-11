Luton Airport temporarily halts all flight operations after major fire incident

(MENAFN) Luton Airport in London has temporarily halted all flight operations until Wednesday afternoon and has advised passengers against journeying to the airport. This action comes in response to a major fire incident that resulted in the partial collapse of a parking facility on the airport premises.



"The safety of our passengers and staff remains our main priority. We have therefore taken the decision to suspend all flights until 12 PM on Wednesday, October 11," the airport stated in a declaration delivered early Wednesday morning. "Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it also stated.



Five individuals, comprising four firefighters and one airport staff member, were hospitalized, as reported by the local ambulance service. Additionally, one more person received on-site medical treatment. The fire ignited at approximately 9 PM (2000 GMT) within the recently constructed car park at the airport.



"A few minutes later most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames," Russell Taylor, aged 41 and hailing from Scotland, shared with the British newswire PA.

MENAFN11102023000045015682ID1107223913