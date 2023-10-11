Locality Appoints John Brohel As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Locality , the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider, today announces the appointment of John Brohel as Chief Financial Officer. Brohel brings 30+ years of experience in global financial and strategic planning to his new role, and has proven to be a key player in the accelerated growth of major entertainment studios. He will play a crucial role in Locality's investments in technology, people, and products related to solving the needs of advertisers and inventory owners across local broadcast and streaming advertising. He will report directly to Ann Hailer, president of broadcast, and Keith Kazerman, president of streaming at Locality.

Brohel joins Locality from AMC Networks where he was executive vice president of finance and responsible for global financial and strategic planning, as well as overall financial management of AMC International business units. Prior to AMC, Brohel held the position of chief financial officer at Leftfield Entertainment. There, Brohel led the financial management of the company's four business units - Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Loud TV, and Outpost Entertainment.

“This is an exciting strategic addition to our team,” said Ann Hailer, president of broadcast at Locality.“John's expertise in financial planning and building structured processes for overall financial success for companies will play a pivotal role in the continued growth of Locality and in turn, our clients.”

Keith Kazerman, president of streaming at Locality, added,“John's vast experience, particularly within the entertainment sector, positions us strongly as we bridge the traditional and digital realms within local video. His strategic approach to value creation and financial management will be instrumental in realizing Locality's long-term vision.”

“I'm excited to join the Locality team as chief financial officer,” said Brohel.“Locality is committed to increasing collaboration across streaming and broadcast. As chief financial officer, I'm in a unique position to help the company develop new opportunities for clients and drive more dollars to local TV by investing in the right tech, people and products that push our solutions forward.”

Locality is the industry's preeminent local television solutions provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of advertisers by unlocking the power of local and driving dollars to the local video marketplace. Locality brings together the best talent in both broadcast and streaming helping brands tap into the mindset of the local consumer and precisely reach optimal markets, nationally. Having served more than 1,500 ad agencies and 4,500 advertisers, to date, Locality offers the best premium inventory that the industry has to offer to help brands optimize their spend and target audiences at scale. Our team resides in 11 office locations across the U.S. designed to strategically service 100% of DMAs. For more information, please visit

