SSV Capital Aiming To "Build A Better Tomorrow" With Multi-Sector Approach

SSV Capital Ltd founder and CEO Ankur Ghosh visits the Proactive London studio to discuss the company's founding, vision and future plans, following its incorporation in August 2020.

Ghosh explains that he co-founded the company with his wife and others and says they are deeply committed to "building a better tomorrow", using what he describes as a "Triple-P approach" of people, planet, and prosperity.

He gives an overview of the three sectors that SSV Capital will be focusing on, paying particular attention to the company's ambitions in the realm of Fintech. He reveals that SSV Capital is developing an innovative payment solution set to disrupt the market.

Over the next few months, the company plans to potentially become a PLC, explore listing options, and launch Fintech and PropTech products. By year-end, innovations in QR payment technology, sustainable alternative investment funds focusing on fintech & Proptech and a Proptech platform are expected.

Ghosh concludes by saying that "a lot of things are running in parallel for SSV Capital, we are growing and we want investors to grow with us. To build a better tomorrow, that's the most important thing."

