News Direct Hires Respected Industry Veteran Kim Deonanan To Lead Its UK And European Sales Efforts

News Direct today announced the addition of newswire industry veteran Kim Deonanan to its sales team as European Regional Sales Manager.

Kim previously spent more than 18 years with Business Wire, where she served successfully in roles ranging from UK Sales Manager to Group Vice President, Europe. She will be responsible for business development in the United Kingdom and throughout Western Europe.

Kim brings a wealth of industry experience and significant professional relationships to News Direct and has earned a deep level of respect within the newswire space with colleagues, clients and competitors alike.

“I was partly responsible for bringing Kim on board at Business Wire and I came to trust her immensely and admire her greatly for her dedication, professionalism and talent”, stated Gregg Castano , Founder and CEO of News Direct and former Business Wire president.“She is one of the most knowledgeable people I can think of when it comes to the newswire industry. We are extremely pleased and fortunate to be able to bring someone of her caliber to our team and we're very excited to have her spread the News Direct gospel throughout the UK and Europe.”

News Direct is a technology-driven content distribution and amplification platform for PR, IR, corporate communications and marketing professionals. Our automated platform delivers a completely reimagined, modernized user experience for newswire users that has reshaped the industry landscape. Additionally, the company has expanded its offerings to include an array of technology-enhanced message amplification tools ranging from sponsored content to podcasting products, all from one online destination.

