MYBUNDLE AND TASTEMADE ANNOUNCE COMPREHENSIVE TASTEMADE+ DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

MyBundle , the premier online platform connecting consumers, streaming services, and broadband providers with tools to simplify streaming television, and Tastemade, a modern media company with award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design, announced details of a comprehensive agreement between the companies for the distribution of the Tastemade+ premium SVOD service.

MyBundle is making Tastemade+ available to its broadband partner network representing more than 175 broadband providers and comprising more than 10 million customers nationwide. MyBundle will provide billing and customer care for Tastemade+ as part of its growing portfolio of streaming services. The partnership will make it easier for consumers to learn more about the innovative Tastemade+ content and create convenient and affordable bundling opportunities across the MyBundle broadband partner network, driving incremental new Tastemade+ subscriptions. Tastemade+ offers more than 750 hours of streaming content, 12,000 globally-inspired recipes and cooking videos, weekly meal plans, and diverse programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design.

The billing integration simplifies the ability to subscribe to Tastemade+ so users may sign up, manage billing and receive customer support directly through the MyBundle platform and its co-branded ISP partner integrations. Customers may find Tastemade+ in the MyBundle Streaming App Marketplace, MyBundle Streaming Choice, and other targeted marketing tactics.

“We're very excited about this partnership with MyBundle; with the expedited continuation of cord cutting, MyBundle gives customers an easy and seamless way to cherry pick their favorite channels and create their own streaming package,” says Taylor Shwide, Distribution & Partnerships Manager, Tastemade.“By tapping into MyBundle's current reach, customers will have instant access to hundreds of hours of Tastemade's streaming lifestyle programming as well as weekly meal plans, inspiring audiences with fresh ideas, incredible places, and the tools to live their best life.”

“The MyBundle platform simplifies the discovery and purchase process for consumers of innovative streaming services such as Tastemade+ and we are very pleased to welcome Tastemade as a business partner with this agreement,” said MyBundle Co-Founder and CEO, Jason Cohen.“MyBundle - and our broadband partner network - provides an invaluable growth opportunity for streaming services looking to reach new customers. As a fast-growing and independent solution in the marketplace, MyBundle is a trusted resource to make streaming easier for consumers and a growth vehicle for innovative streamers such as Tastemade.”

MyBundle offers an integrated billing platform and co-branded streaming video tools and services for broadband and multichannel video providers. Sitting at the cross-section of consumers looking to explore and optimize their streaming service subscriptions, broadband providers looking to deliver choice to current and prospective customers and streaming services looking for efficient ways to reach new customers, MyBundle reduces friction and increases satisfaction for the ever-growing and dynamic streaming video ecosystem.

About MyBundle

MyBundle is the industry-leading consumer and enterprise platform simplifying streaming TV. MyBundle's free and easy-to-use tools help consumers discover and manage their streaming service subscriptions, watch free live TV, and find content to watch across their services. Incorporating more than 150 streaming services and partnering with more than 175 broadband providers serving more than 10 million customers and growing, the MyBundle platform helps consumers navigate the streaming video world and creates new growth opportunities for programmers and high-speed data distributors alike.

About Tastemade

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including three James Beard Awards, two Emmy Awards, and was most recently recognized as one of Fast Company's“Most Innovative Companies” in 2021. For more information, visit Tastemade at: .

