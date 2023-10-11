Elixir Energy Brings Nomgon-10 Pilot Well Into Production

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Elixir Energy Ltd (ASX:EXR) MD Neil Young tells Proactive the company's Nomgon-10 pilot well is now online at its Nomgon IX coal bed methane (CBM) project in the South Gobi Basin of Mongolia. Elixir is bringing the well into production slowly to minimise the risks of formation damage and shocks to the coal reservoir. Meanwhile in the Yangir region, a successful drill stem test (DST) was performed on the Yangir West-2 well, with the results constituting a CBM gas discovery with the company having proved the presence of gas-saturated coal with adequate permeability.

Young said,“The drilling of the Nomgon-10 pilot well has gone to plan and we look forward to growing production of water – and then gas – from this well.

"Favourable results will put the Nomgon Pilot Project back on the intended pathway of determining commercialism."

