Lightning Minerals Will Have Boots On The Ground Next Month In Canada

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) CEO Alex Biggs tells Proactive the company has successfully completed due diligence on its planned acquisition of the Dalmas and Hiver lithium projects in James Bay, Quebec, Canada, and will move to enact exploration plans. A final definitive acquisition agreement has been executed and completion of the deal is imminent. The company now turns its attention to Phase 1 work plans which will begin in the coming weeks prior to the onset of snowfall.

Biggs said,“Completion of due diligence on the Dalmas and Hiver Projects is an excellent step forward for the company. We now turn our focus to our phase 1 work program on both project areas, further investigating the target areas we have identified through our multispectral analysis works.

“We look forward to adding Dalmas and Hiver to our project portfolio which will give the company ground positions in two of the most promising lithium regions globally.

"The James Bay region is currently the most prolific lithium region on the planet and to acquire assets in such a prospective region is a coup for the company and presents excellent optionality and upside for the business”

