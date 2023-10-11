Sofy.Ai Joins The Datadog Marketplace

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Sofy.ai , a revolutionary no code automation platform for mobile app testing, announced today a new integration with Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. The integration is now available in the Datadog Marketplace.

Datadog's unified platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, real-user monitoring and many other capabilities to provide real-time observability and security for customers' technology stacks. Datadog's Marketplace connects its 25,000+ customers with integrations, professional services and software licenses that allow for greater customization and observability coverage.

Sofy's platform is an innovative mobile app testing solution that merges artificial intelligence (AI) and no-code automation. It removes the time consuming and laborious processes associated with writing test cases, and frees up time for developers and engineers so they can focus on delivering high-value application enhancements, greatly accelerating product release times.

Sofy is a Datadog Partner Network (DPN) member with demonstrated success integrating with Datadog's products in order to help customers evaluate and use their technology productively, across varying levels of scale and complexity.

“We're excited to partner with Sofy,” said Alex Vetras, Senior Product Manager at Datadog.“Sofy enables organizations to chain no-code actions and device gestures into mobile app performance tests. With Sofy's integration, DevOps teams can now monitor the load, CPU and memory utilization of these user flows in Datadog to ensure fidelity between their testing and production environments.”

“We are thrilled to become part of the Datadog Marketplace,” said Syed Hamid, founder and CEO, Sofy.ai.“Based on decades of experience leading engineering teams at Microsoft, we've created an intelligent platform that integrates GPT natural language processing, AI and no-code automation. Sofy is already poised to become the future of intelligent software testing; we're delivering on the true potential of AI, enabling mobile app developers and software testers to write and execute tests – using natural language – literally in a matter of seconds. And the Datadog Marketplace offers an amazing opportunity to reach a new group of highly experienced developers and engineers.”

Sofy's no-code automation platform is now available for purchase in the Datadog marketplace.

About Sofy:

The best way to automate is not to write automation code but rather leverage the power of AI to create resilient, no-code automation so QA teams can focus on testing. Sofy is an intelligent tool that simplifies testing and saves time, increases productivity, and shortens testing cycles. Sofy is powered by machine learning and real devices to let QA teams simplify manual, automated, and robotic testing while saving time and money.

