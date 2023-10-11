Bitmain ceases paying wages for September, beyond

(MENAFN) China's digital media outlet Leiphone claimed on Tuesday that Bitmain, the largest manufacturer of hardware for cryptocurrency mining in the world, has ceased paying wages for September as well as future months, quoting numerous corporate employees with knowledge of the situation.



The Beijing-based company, which creates application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) optimized for cryptocurrency mining, allegedly laid off employees, scaled back on all "bonuses and incentives," and hasn't paid wages since last month.



An alleged internal Bitmain communication states, "For the month of September, the company has yet to achieve a net positive cash flow, especially in the orders of ASICs." "Therefore, the Executive Management Team determined that September wages would be suspended, with a review scheduled on October 7, following the holiday.”



At peak times, Bitmain, which was established in 2013, is thought to control 70 percent of the ASIC fabrication market. As of right now, the company's Antminer ASIC series leads the industry in Bitcoin mining hash rate calculations.

MENAFN11102023000045015839ID1107223890