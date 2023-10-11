1606 Announces Launch Of Chatcbd, A Revolutionary AI Chatbot To Enhance Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

1606 Corp CEO Greg Lambrecht joined Proactive's Steve Darling with news the company is launching ChatCBD, an AI chatbot designed to revolutionize the customer experience.

Lambrecht explained that ChatCBD, a conversational e-commerce tool, is set to debut through a partnership with Cool Blue Distribution. This strategic collaboration will enable 1606 to integrate its proprietary AI merchandizing ChatBot into Cool Blue's website.

ChatCBD has been custom-tailored to provide comprehensive responses to customer inquiries related to CBD and offer product recommendations from the range of retail brands available through Cool Blue Distribution, a leading CBD distributor in the United States.

The chatbot's standout feature lies in its utilization of Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology, which equips it with the capability to comprehend and respond to customer queries with a high degree of precision and understanding, akin to human interactions.

Furthermore, ChatCBD operates 24/7, ensuring that customers receive assistance and solutions to their questions promptly, even beyond regular business hours.

This innovative approach not only enhances the customer experience but also showcases 1606 Corp's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide valuable solutions in the growing CBD market.

By offering an AI-driven chatbot for CBD-related inquiries and product recommendations, 1606 Corp aims to create a seamless and informative shopping experience for consumers exploring the world of CBD products.

