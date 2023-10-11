Torr Metals Adds To Portfolio By Staking New Ground In South-Central British Columbia

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Torr Metals CEO Malcolm Dorsey joined Steve Darling from Proactive to announce a significant development for the company – the acquisition of the Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located in south-central British Columbia.

This acquisition represents a strategic move for Torr Metals, as the Kolos Project is situated within a prolific porphyry belt known for hosting major deposits and enduring mining operations, including the nearby Highland Valley Copper Mine.

Dorsey emphasized the favorable attributes of the Kolos Project, highlighting its direct access to Highway 5 and the presence of substantial local infrastructure. These factors are conducive to year-round operational potential, making it an attractive prospect for exploration and development.

The Kolos Project is particularly promising due to the presence of six previously unexplored copper and gold occurrences that exhibit robust multi-element geochemical anomalism, as evidenced by historical rock and soil sampling.

Notably, historical rock grab samples from the Kirby occurrence revealed impressive results, with grades of 4.24 grams per tonne gold, 11.3 g/t silver, and 0.52% copper within an area spanning 1200 by 800 meters.

Torr Metals is eager to commence fieldwork at the Kolos Project, recognizing the substantial exploration potential it holds. This acquisition represents a strategic step forward for the company as it seeks to tap into the promising mineral resources within this prolific region of British Columbia.

