Vinfast Officially Launches VF 6 In Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 29 September 2023 - VinFast has officially launched VF 6, its first electric model in the B-SUV segment, the ideal choice to begin every journey for Vietnamese families. With a starting price of 675 million VND, the VF 6 is now available for order in the Vietnamese market from October 20, 2023.

In the Vietnamese market, the VinFast VF 6 comes with 2 trims: Base and Plus. The base trim starts at 675 million VND (excluding battery) or 765 million VND (including battery), while the plus trim starts at 765 million VND (excluding battery) or 855 million VND (including battery). From October 20, 2023, customers can place their orders at VinFast stores, dealer networks, or through the website to enjoy attractive offers.

Specifically, customers will receive incentives of up to 20 million VND when making the order from October 20 until 23:59 October 30, 2023; and complete the purchase procedure within 3 months from the date VinFast starts to deliver the VF 6 to the customers. The offer is not applied to the customer who changes the owner's name in the purchase.

VinFast will also display VF 6 at VinFast Stores and its dealer's showroom network nationwide from September 30, 2023, allowing customers to experience the product before making their order decision. The delivery of the VinFast VF 6 models to Vietnamese customers is expected to commence by the end of 2023.

VF 6 is the next strategic model in VinFast's electric vehicle lineup, after VF e34, VF 8, VF 9, and VF 5. The model features a sophisticated design crafted by world-renowned Torino Design, a spacious and comfortable interior for the whole family, powerful performance, and a wide range of smart technologies and features.

VinFast VF 6 has a length of 4,238mm, a width of 1,820mm, a height of 1,594mm, and a wheelbase of 2,730mm. These measurements ensure ample interior space, equivalent to that of C-segment internal combustion engine cars. The VF 6 features a stylish exterior design, featuring VinFast's distinctive LED light strip and attractive 5-spoke alloy wheels. The alloy wheels can be up to 19 inches in size, enhancing the car's overall striking appearance.

VF 6 offers a range of colors for both its exterior and interior. It provides five available options for the exterior and two for the interior. One standout new choice is the introduction of a Mocca Brown interior color, which caters to the varying tastes, preferences, and styles of a diverse range of customers.

Both Base and Plus trims of the VF 6 are equipped with a 59.6 kW LFP battery that enables a driving range of up to 399 km and 381 km respectively (WLTP standards) per full charge. The vehicle uses an electric motor that boasts a maximum power of 100 kW and 150 kW respectively with a maximum torque of 135 Nm and 310 Nm, giving an exciting driving experience and easily meeting the travel needs of all passengers.

In early 2024, the VF 6 Plus will be updated over the air and free of charge to integrate the advanced driver assistance system. The update will bring various outstanding features to the VF 6 Plus, including traffic jam assist, highway assist, lane keep assist, lane centering assist, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, front/rear automatic emergency braking, and more. These features enhance the driving experience of the VinFast VF 6, making it stand out in its segment and providing drivers with excitement and peace of mind on every journey.

In addition, the VinFast VF 6 is a high-quality electric vehicle equipped with advanced technology and smart features to meet the entertainment and utility needs of its drivers. The VinFast virtual assistant is available to interact with drivers using multi-regional Vietnamese voice commands, answering questions, and providing control of the vehicle.

As with all VinFast electric vehicles, the VF 6 includes excellent after-sales policies such as a 7-year or 160,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty, Special Aftersales Policies, and a commitment to buying back used electric cars after five years at an attractive price.

Customers can learn more about the showcase schedule of VF 6 at or on the official VinFast page: .

