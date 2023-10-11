American Rare Earths Announces Leadership Transition And New Appointments For US Team

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

American Rare Earths CEO Donald Swartz joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share important updates as the company has made significant changes to its United States management team to enhance its leadership and capabilities.

One key change is the transition of Mel Sanderson, the president of North America, to the role of non-executive director of the American Rare Earths Board. In addition to this role, Sanderson will chair the company's Government and Public Relations and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) committee. She will also serve as the spokesperson for the company on these critical matters.

Furthermore, American Rare Earths has welcomed two new professionals to its team. Joe Evers has joined as general counsel, bringing with him extensive experience in various legal, regulatory, policy, and external relations positions within the energy and mining industry over the past decade. Jennifer Almquist has been appointed as head of investor relations, boasting over 20 years of expertise in financial communications and public disclosure, encompassing investor relations, external financial reporting, strategic communications, corporate finance, and accounting.

These strategic changes underscore American Rare Earths' commitment to strengthening its leadership team and optimizing its corporate structure. By adding seasoned professionals to its ranks, the company aims to enhance its capabilities and effectively navigate the complexities of the energy and mining industry while maintaining a strong focus on ESG and stakeholder relations.

