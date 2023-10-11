Gold Basin Resources Fills Gap After Receiving Gold Drill Intercepts Between Stealth And Red Cloud

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Gold Basin Resources CEO Colin Smith joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share significant results from the company's follow-up reverse-circulation drill program at the Gold Basin gold project in north-western Arizona.

Smith announced that the drill program, which spanned 2,224 meters, delivered compelling findings. The project yielded multiple broad gold zones in the Gap Zone, with widths of up to 70 meters downhole, covering a strike length of approximately 250 meters. Importantly, this mineralization remains open at depth, along the strike, and in width along the Stealth-Red Cloud trend.

Smith highlighted the program's success, noting that the majority of holes intercepted substantial intervals of near-surface oxide gold.

These results provide further evidence of a continuous 1.5-kilometer-long oxide gold system throughout the Stealth-Red Cloud trend. The company's next steps involve further drilling to delineate and expand the envelope of mineralization.

The encouraging findings indicate that there is significant potential for expansion, as the mineralization remains open in all directions. These developments reflect Gold Basin Resources' ongoing commitment to advancing its gold project and the exciting prospects it holds.

