Dealmaker Announced As One Of The Fastest Growing Companies In Canada

September 29, 2023 , DealMaker, a leading FinTech, has been named Canada's 6th fastest growing company by The Globe and Mail Report on Business annual survey from hundreds of qualifying companies analyzed.

For the second year in a row, DealMaker has out-performed competition, ranking this year in 6th place and last year in 3rd place. Even in a challenging economy, a capital markets FinTech product has continued to lead Canada's growth and innovation. The award ranks qualifying independent Canadian companies by the percentage of their revenue growth over three years.

The DealMaker platform allows brands to tap into funding solutions beyond traditional venture capital, by using the internet to help companies to turn their customers and fans into shareholders. Also called Equity or Investor Crowdfunding, DealMaker's platform facilitates all types of funding rounds for companies and startups - while offering pre-IPO opportunities to invest to the general public.

Founded by two lawyers in the capital markets industry, the Toronto-based startup is helping companies raise capital from their customers, followers, and fans. DealMaker has built an e-commerce-style platform that supports companies raising capital online. Co-founders Rebecca Kacaba and Mat Goldstein came up with the idea for DealMaker in 2015 while running a startup practice in their law firm.

“We saw a huge pain point in the market where our clients were suffering, where the process to raise capital from investors was expensive and obsolete, and it was ripe for disruption,” says Rebecca Kacaba, co-founder and CEO.“Our innovative technology is advancing the equity crowdfunding space by increasing access to capital to founders who previously have been under-funded while also providing pre-IPO investment opportunities for those outside of the gilded gates of Wall Street.”

To date, DealMaker has processed over $1.8 Bn USD in transactions and over 700,000 investments globally.

“What makes DealMaker truly unique is our focus on providing an end-to-end platform for companies that need to raise capital, and are looking for an elegant digital solution,” says Mat Goldstein, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer.“From the cultivation of prospects, our best-in-class conversion functionality, and our state-of-the-art transfer agent, DealMaker is a pioneer in developing the online relationship between companies and their stakeholder.”

With a staff of over 100 employees spanning Canada, the US, and South America - DealMaker is the market leader in online capital formation.

DealMaker is on a mission to create the most sophisticated capital markets tools on the planet, empowering capital to flow faster. It offers a suite of primary issuance, shareholder management, and capital raising solutions that includes equity crowdfunding, investor ranking algorithms, and data/analytical tools to support all capital raise types and all securities. Its innovative technology was designed to enable organizations to own and control exempt market raises to get the money they need, faster. DealMaker works for their issuers: putting brands and founders back in control to run streamlined, successful capital raises. Its mission is to turn the process of raising capital into simple eCommerce. The company's offices are located in Toronto, Canada, Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. Visit DealMaker.tec for more information.

